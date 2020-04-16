Left Menu
Development News Edition

More than 900 people arrested for violating lockdown

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:57 IST
More than 900 people arrested for violating lockdown

Several incidents of lockdown violation was reported from various parts of the city on Thursday and more than 900 people were arrested in the state capital alone for not obeying the shutdown restrictions. Although major parts of the state wore a deserted look, people in some parts of the city were seen jostling with each other in markets to buy essential commodities, disregarding social distancing norms.

In various parts of the city such as Sovabazar and Maniktala people were seen standing outside shops in close proximity in violation of the social distancing norms, ignoring repeated pleas by official not to do so. Many people were either arrested or detained by the police for not obeying the lockdown restrictions. At some places, the wrongdoers were given punishments such as to do squats and frog jumps, before they were let to go.

A total of 912 people have been arrested in the city alone in 24 hours since Wednesday evening for defying the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19, a senior police officer said here. More than 83 vehicles were also seized.

The arrests were made by the Kolkata Police during checking at barricades at roads and patrolling across the metropolis, the police officer said. Requesting people to strictly adhere to the lockdown order, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma had earlier directed officers to take strong legal action against those found violating the norms.

The Kolkata police in several parts of the city used drones for surveillance against lockdown violations. Police personnel were seen using the public address system to urge people to remain indoors and to not panic as the government would ensure egular supply of grocery, LPG cylinders, and food grains.

West Bengal has so far reported 188 coronavirus positive cases, including ten deaths...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Air traffic in Latin America falls 91% due to the coronavirus outbreak

Air traffic in Latin America in April has fallen 91 compared to a year earlier due to the coronavirus outbreak that fully grounded two of the regions largest airlines and canceled almost all other flights, industry group ALTA said on Thursd...

Punjab Police, volunteers maintain tight vigil at villages, mandis amid lockdown

As many as 8,620 Punjab Police personnel, along with 6,483 volunteers, are maintaining a round-the-clock vigil at the mandis and in villages to ensure smooth procurement operations amid the COVID-19 crisis, said an official statement on Thu...

ASI Harjeet Singh promoted as SI for exemplary courage during Patiala Sabzi Mandi attack

ASI Harjeet Singh, who lost his hand while bravely fighting off an attack by a bunch of goons at the Patiala Sabzi Mandi, has been promoted to the rank of Sub Inspector in recognition of his exemplary courage, while three other police perso...

Reports: Bodies found at New Jersey nursing home

Police responding to an anonymous tip found more than a dozen bodies at a nursing home in northwestern New Jersey, according to news reports. Five bodies were found Sunday and 13 more were found on Monday at the Andover Subacute and Rehabil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020