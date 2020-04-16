Left Menu
Karnataka to purchase additional two lakh rapid test kits

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:10 IST
The Karnataka government's COVID-19 task force on Thursday decided to purchase additional two lakh rapid test kits to identify coronavirus infections in the state more rapidly. "Approvals have been given to a company mentioned in the official list of the Chinese government for the supply of kits and once it comes the number of tests will be increased further," Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayana was quoted as saying about the decisions taken at the task force meeting, in a release from his office.

Further stating that there is enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for doctors and health workers in the state, he said approvals have been given for the purchase of about 25,000 Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) kits. The task force meeting chaired by Ashwath Narayan was attended by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and top officials of the state government.

The DCM said 250 kiosks will be set up in the state to collect the swab samples of a person who has symptoms of COVID-19. One kiosk per taluk will be set up, and thereby increase the number of sample collection aimed at controlling the spread of virus.

Decision was also taken on providing Centralised oxygen supply system facility to minimum 50-100 beds in district hospitals, it said. It has also been decided to instruct Muslim community not to perform mass prayers, and offer prayers at their houses during the holy month of Ramzan.

Earlier in the day Ashwath Narayn,who heads the GoM that been tasked with maintaining the essential supplies chain along with Food and Civil Supplies Minister Gopaliah, Horticulture Minister K Narayana Gowda, Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar and Agriculture Minister B C Patil, held a meeting and reviewed the situation. He said there was no shortage of essential supplies like foodgrains , fruits and vegetables, and said the government has taken all measures to ensure that there is no shortage in the days to come.

The minister also warned of strict action against those selling goods at higher prices than the MRP, taking advantage of the situation, during the lockdown.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

