COVID-19 making it harder for UN to reach people facing hunger challenge

Before the COVID-19 coronavirus began spreading around the world, hunger and malnourishment was already a major challenge for hundreds of millions of people. Now, there are serious concerns that the pandemic will make it harder for humanitarian organizations, including UN agencies, to reach them.

The World Food Programme (WFP), the UN's food-assistance agency, points out that every major outbreak in recent memory (notably Ebola, SARS, and MERS), has had a negative impact on food security, and experts are warning that, if COVID-19 gets a foothold in countries with fragile health systems and weak social safety nets, the current pandemic will have a similar effect.

The virus has proved to be especially deadly for those who already have underlying health problems, and this is also likely to include those suffering the effects of chronic hunger and malnourishment: Around 20 percent of the African population fall into this category.

