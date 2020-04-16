Left Menu
Development News Edition

Got 172 calls from elderly, women in Dwarka city in 3 days for free cab service: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:17 IST
Got 172 calls from elderly, women in Dwarka city in 3 days for free cab service: Police

The police have received 172 calls from residents of Dwarka city in the last three days seeking free cab service launched in the area for senior citizens and women who need to venture out in case of emergency amid the ongoing lockdown, officials said on Thursday. The police have partnered with Mahindra Logistics (Alyte), in association with CGHS Federation, Dwarka, for the free cab service. From April 13 to 15, 172 calls were received, out of which 66 were made by women while 106 calls were made by men, they said.

During this period, 46 trips were completed whereas three trips were cancelled after the vehicle reported at caller's location, a senior police official said. These services were mostly availed by senior citizens for visiting hospitals for health check up and for buying medicines at pharmacies, he said, adding all the trips, barring two, were done between 8am and 8 pm. The other two trips were at night availed to visit hospital. The free service launched on Sunday can be availed by contacting on the number 9773527222. It is meant especially for residents of sub city Dwarka and will be provided only to move within the sub city.

For now, a fleet of five cars provided by Alyte have been stationed at five places including Sector 23 police station, Dwarka South police station, at Fecilitation Centre, Sector 6-10 Market, Dwarka North police station and DCP Dwarka office in Sector 9..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Total 3,02,956 samples tested for COVID-19 today: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR on Thursday informed that a total of 3,02,956 samples from 2,86,714 individuals have been tested as on April 16, 9 pm. 12,581 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and con...

China must answer 'hard questions' about virus outbreak: UK

Britain and its allies will ask tough questions of China over the coronavirus outbreak, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday, adding we cant have business as usual after this crisisWell have to ask the hard questions about how it...

Amazon India cuts commission fee by 50 pc for small sellers

Amazon India on Thursday said it has slashed its commission fee by 50 per cent till June-end for sellers on its platform who sold goods worth Rs 10,000 or less before the coronavirus outbreak in India. The e-commerce giant, which competes w...

Air traffic in Latin America falls 91% due to the coronavirus outbreak

Air traffic in Latin America in April has fallen 91 compared to a year earlier due to the coronavirus outbreak that fully grounded two of the regions largest airlines and canceled almost all other flights, industry group ALTA said on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020