MEA waives fee of emergency certificates for Indians covered under amnesty declared by Kuwait govt

The Ministry of External Affairs has waived the fee for Emergency Certificates to Indian nationals covered under the amnesty declared by the Kuwait government in view of difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the move will benefit around 25,000 Indian nationals in Kuwait

"Happy to share MEA has approved waiver of fee for Emergency Certificates to our nationals covered under amnesty declared by Kuwait Govt in view of difficulties caused by #COVID19. This will benefit around 25,000 Indian nationals in Kuwait," Muraleedharan said in a tweet.

