PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:46 IST
Maha COVID-19 tally zooms to 3,202 with 286 new cases; 7 die

As many as 286 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Maharashtra, taking the tally beyond the 3,200-mark on Thursday, while the fatality count inched towards the 200-level with seven more deaths, most of them senior citizens, said a state health official. With the detection of fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra has so far reported 3,202 coronavirus cases, the highest for a state in the country, while the death toll is now 194, he added.

Five more COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease, taking the tally of cured cases to 300, he said. "Out of the seven deaths, four were from Pune and three from Mumbai. Six of the deceased persons had high risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease.

"Four out of these seven were aged over 60 years, while remaining were in the 40 to 60 age group," he said. The state has so far carried out 56,673 tests for coronavirus, of which 52,762 have come out negative till now, he said.

"Mumbai city has 2,073 cases and 117 deaths followed by Pune city, which has reported 419 cases and 44 deaths," he said. Among various regions, the Thane division has so far reported 2,423 COVID-19 cases and 132 deaths which include the toll from Mumbai (117), the official said.

The Pune division has reported 492 cases and 48 deaths, followed by the Nashik division in north Maharashtra with 79 coronavirus infections and five fatalities. The number of COVID-19 cases in the Kolhapur division in western Maharashtra stood at 39 and one death, followed by the Aurangabad division in the Marathwada region which has reported 32 cases and two fatalities so far.

The Latur division has reported 12 COVID-19 cases, while the Akola division in the Vidarbha region registered 54 infections and three deaths, the official said. The number of cases from the Nagpur division in east Maharashtra stood at 60 with one death, he added.

A total of 11 people from neighbouring states were undergoing treatment in Maharashtra for COVID-19 and two of them have died, he said. The official said a total of 5,664 squads have carried out surveillance of more than 20.50 lakh people so far in the state as part of measures to detect coronavirus cases.

The number of people put under home isolation was 71,076, while 6,108 were under institutional quarantine at the moment, he said..

