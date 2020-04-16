Sixty coronavirus patients in Pune, four deaths

Sixty new coronavirus patientswere detected in Pune district since Wednesday night, takingthe total to 497, health officials said

Four COVID-19 patients died during this period, whichtook the death toll due to the pandemic in the district to 47

A total of 423 coronavirus cases have been reportedin Pune city, 45 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 29 in rural parts ofthe district, officials said.

