Spitting in public places to attract fine in Odisha's Bhadrak

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, spitting in public places will now be prohibited in Bhadrak with immediate effect. "Spitting in public places shall be prohibited, and violators will be levied a fine up to Rs 500/- " read an order issued by collector of Bhadrak.

Earlier similar prohibitory measured were implemented in Ahmedabad, Mumbai and the state Uttarakhand. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, so far 60 cases have been reported from Odisha, as the country's total COVID-19 cases increased to 12,759 on Thursday. (ANI)

