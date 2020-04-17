COVID-19 cases in Bihar reach 83

Three more people including a 6-months old baby, who are family members/contacts of an earlier positive case in Munger, have been tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in Bihar reached 83, as per Bihar Health Department.

Earlier Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Thursday said that Bihar is the first state in the country to provide financial assistance to its natives residing in other states amid lockdown. "Bihar is the first state in the country to provide financial assistance to people residing in different states amid lockdown. Rs 1,000 has been sent to each of the 6.67 lakh account holders who are residing in different states of the country. The amount is being sent to the remaining 6.59 lakh of the total 13.26 lakhs applications," a press statement from Deputy Chief Minister said. (ANI)

