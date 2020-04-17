COVID-19 : 60 people discharged from quarantine center in Andhra's Krishna district

The district administration discharged 60 persons, who were twice tested negative for COVID-19, from the quarantine facility at NT Rama Rao College of Veterinary Science, Gannavaram. They were sent to their homes on Thursday under the supervision of quarantine in-charge and a doctor. All have been asked to stay in home-quarantine as per the guidelines.

With this, there are just seven people left at the quarantine center. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has reached 534, including 500 active cases, according to the state health department on Thursday.

While 14 deaths have been reported due to the infection, 20 patients have been cured and discharged following treatment. (ANI)

