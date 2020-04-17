Man attempts suicide in northeast Delhi, rescued by police

A man on Friday allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping off an overbrige in northeast Delhi but he was rescued by police, officials said. A police team on highway patrol duty noticed that a man was attempting to jump from an overbridge of Outer Ring road near West Enclave. They immediately swung into action and rescued him, they said.

The picket staff deployed at West Enclave also kept a municipal corporation truck under the bridge in case the man slips, the officials said. It is suspected that the man, a resident of Tilak Nagar, wanted to kill himself due to some domestic issues, a senior police officer said.

The man lives with his wife and a son, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

