Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man attempts suicide in northeast Delhi, rescued by police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 12:28 IST
Man attempts suicide in northeast Delhi, rescued by police

A man on Friday allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping off an overbrige in northeast Delhi but he was rescued by police, officials said. A police team on highway patrol duty noticed that a man was attempting to jump from an overbridge of Outer Ring road near West Enclave. They immediately swung into action and rescued him, they said.

The picket staff deployed at West Enclave also kept a municipal corporation truck under the bridge in case the man slips, the officials said. It is suspected that the man, a resident of Tilak Nagar, wanted to kill himself due to some domestic issues, a senior police officer said.

The man lives with his wife and a son, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump unveils guidelines to reopen America, lets governors to take call on lifting curbs in states

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen the worlds largest economy, jolted by the COVID-19 pandemic, that allows governors to gradually ease the crippling lockdown in their states. His announcement came on a da...

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda says India has sufficient stock of medicines, fertilizers

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda on Friday said that the country has sufficient stock of medicines and fertilizers and the citizens need not panic. Gowda, who is Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, said that the government assesses ...

Trump unveils guidelines to reopen America, lets governors to take call on lifting curbs in states

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen the worlds largest economy, jolted by the COVID-19 pandemic, that allows governors to gradually ease the crippling lockdown in their states. His announcement came on a da...

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator to market generic Erlotinib tablets used for treatment of cancer. The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Admi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020