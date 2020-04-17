I am no Zaira Wasim, won't get threatened: Babita Phogat defends her statement

Left Menu
Grappler Babita Phogat on Friday came out all guns blazing to defend her statement against Tablighi Jamaat members and said she is no 'Zaira Wasim' and would not get bogged down by any kind of threat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 12:33 IST
Grappler Babita Phogat (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Grappler Babita Phogat on Friday came out all guns blazing to defend her statement against Tablighi Jamaat members and said she is no 'Zaira Wasim' and would not get bogged down by any kind of threat. Her remarks came a day after people started asking Twitter to suspend her account for posting controversial comments on the micro-blogging site.

In her tweet, Phogat had used a hashtag, which ended up offending many people on the platform. "Over the past few days, I posted a few tweets, after that, I started to get threatening messages on my social media handles, I would like to tell them that I am no Zaira Wasim, I would not get threatened, I have always fought for my country, I stand by my tweets, I wrote nothing wrong," Phogat told ANI.

"I posted the tweets who spread the coronavirus, I would like to ask all of you to tell me whether it isn't true that Tablighi Jamaat members indeed spread coronavirus, if they had not gathered, we would have gotten rid of the virus by now. I will always speak the truth, she added. Earlier this month, Phogat's account was blocked for posting a controversial tweet.

Phogat's account was restored later and the wrestler clarified that she has written against the people attacking doctors, police, and nurses. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country is 13,387, including 11,201 active cases.

So far, 1,748 patients have either been cured and discharged while 437 deaths have been recorded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda says India has sufficient stock of medicines, fertilizers

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda on Friday said that the country has sufficient stock of medicines and fertilizers and the citizens need not panic. Gowda, who is Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, said that the government assesses ...

