IAF chopper makes emergency landing in Hoshiarpur, pilots safe

IAF chopper makes emergency landing in Hoshiarpur, pilots safePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 14:19 IST
An Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force on Friday made an emergency landing in a field in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district following a technical glitch, military officials said
Both pilots are safe, they said
The chopper had taken off from the Pathankot air base.
