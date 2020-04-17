IAF chopper makes emergency landing in Hoshiarpur, pilots safe

(Eds: Changing dateline, adding details) Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Apr 17 (PTI) An Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing in the fields of Budhawar village in the district on Friday following a technical glitch, officials said

Two pilots on board --Flight Lieutenant Anoop and Flight Lieutenant Rajat --are safe. There was no damage to the helicopter or on the ground, they said

The helicopter had taken off from the Pathankot base. PTI MPB/CORR VSD DVDV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

