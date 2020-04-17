Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steps taken by RBI to boost Indian economy further reinforce PM Modi's vision: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government is leaving no stone unturned in the fight against COVID-19, "ensuring minimum disruption in people's lives while planning for a strong and stable India in days ahead".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:20 IST
Steps taken by RBI to boost Indian economy further reinforce PM Modi's vision: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government is leaving no stone unturned in the fight against COVID-19, "ensuring minimum disruption in people's lives while planning for a strong and stable India in days ahead". He added that the decisions taken by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday to boost the Indian economy, further reinforce Prime Minister Modi's vision.

"Modi government is leaving no stone unturned in this fight against COVID-19, ensuring minimum disruption in people's lives while planning for a strong and stable India in days ahead. Steps taken by RBI today, to boost Indian economy, further reinforce Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision," Shah tweeted. "RBI's decision to extend 25000 cr credit facility to NABARD will greatly help our farmers, 15,000 cr to SIDBI will provide much needed financial stability to MSMEs and startups, boost the Make in India program. 10,000 cr to NHB and liquidity measures for Banks and NBFCs will help too," he added.

The RBI earlier today announced a reduction in reverse repo rate by 25 basis points from 4 per cent to 3.75 per cent to facilitate bank credit flows amid the coronavirus crisis and subsequent countrywide lockdown which has brought economic activity to a virtual halt. However, it kept the repo rate unchanged. "The mission is to minimise the epidemiological damage in the country due to coronavirus. I want to convey the RBI's resolve and the way forward," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

He also announced conducting of targeted long-term repo operation (TLTRO) with Rs 50,000 crore to maintain liquidity in the system, incentivise bank credit flows and enable normal functioning of the market. Banks will be required to invest 50 per cent of the funds under TLTRO 2.0 to small and mid-sized non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

Das also announced a Rs 50,000 crore special refinance package for National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD Rs 25,000 crore), Small industrial Development Bank of India (SIDBI Rs 15,000 crore) and National Housing Bank (NHB Rs 10,000 crore). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures jump on Trump's restart plan, coronavirus drug hopes

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Friday as President Donald Trump laid out plans to re-open the economy from coronavirus-induced lockdowns and on reports of encouraging data on a drug to potentially treat COVID-19.Gilead Sciences Incs sha...

Virus cases top 32,000 in Russia, 'difficult weeks' ahead

Russia said Friday it had recorded 32,008 coronavirus cases, including a record 4,070 in the last 24 hours, with officials warning that Moscow was two to three weeks away from a peak in infections. Official figures showed more than half of ...

Scientists try 'cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef

An ambitious cloud brightening experiment has been carried out over Australias Great Barrier Reef in an early-stage trial that scientists hope could become a futuristic way to protect coral from global warming. In an attempt to cool waters ...

Manish Sisodia lauds locals for making 'Operation SHIELD' successful

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that apart from Rajouri Garden, Operation SHIELD has become successful in two more hotspots -- Vasundhara Enclave and Khichripur in the national capital. The Deputy Chief Minister al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020