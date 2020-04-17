Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman IAS officer transferred for 'highhandedness' for enforcing lockdown

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:05 IST
Woman IAS officer transferred for 'highhandedness' for enforcing lockdown

A woman IAS officer was transferred after a former Congress MLA accused her of high-handedness in dealing with public in Rajasthan‘s Chittorgarh district to enforce lockdown. In his complaint lodged with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Congress MLA Surendra Singh Jadavat alleged that Chittorgarh SDM Tejasvi Rana also snatched currency notes from vendors in the mandi and tore the up.

A sitting ruling party MLA, going to Circuit House in a vehicle, too was stopped by her and his driver was fined by police on her directions for not carrying licence. Rana, a 2017-batch IAS officer, was transferred after some videos, purportedly showing her snatching registers from traders in a mandi and throwing them besides pushing a table while enforcing lockdown on Tuesday, surfaced on social media. “The officer reached mandi and misbehaved with vendors there on Tuesday. It was the time when the district administration had already announced a relaxation for four hours. “There was no crowd on shops and the traders were sitting idele but the officer aggressively accosted them, threw their registers after snatching them from the shopkeepers,” Jadavat alleged.

The IAS officer’s acts were got captured in CCTV cameras installed in shops and the videos got viral. “At one shop, the vendor was counting currency notes. She snatched the notes and tore them up. This is a crime,” he alleged.

“Her behaviour was insensitive and objectionable. Her highhandedness created resentment among traders and I complained to the chief minister about it the same day,” Jadavat said. Jadavat also alleged that the officer also tore lockdown passes of two persons during checking on road. “She conducted checking on roads and tore lockdown passes of two persons who were returning after distributing ration to the needy. This was the peak of highhandedness,” he said.

On the same day, the SDM stopped the vehicle carrying Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Bidhuri near Apsara cinema in the city and directed police to fine the driver for not carrying his licence. The MLA was going to the Circuit House, and when his vehicle was stopped and sent to the police station, he went to the Circuit House in another vehicle. “As per the SDM’s direction, the driver and the vehicle were sent to the police station where the driver was fined,” a police official said. Bidhuri said he has no issue with the police action as the officers were doing their jobs. “My vehicle was stopped by the SDM and police. They were doing their job and I have no problem with that. It was just a petty matter,” he said, adding, he has no role in her transfer. The incidents occurred on Tuesday and her transfer order was issued on Wednesday night. However, no reason for the transfer was mentioned in the order. When contacted, Rana, who was transferred to Jaipur on the post of joint CEO- state health assurance agency, refused to comment on the matters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-In run-down Caracas institute, Venezuela's coronavirus testing falters

As coronavirus explodes across Latin America, Venezuelas leaders have taken to the airwaves to laud the nations efforts to control the spread.Since it confirmed its first case on March 13, the socialist government says it has performed almo...

When "ice cool" Dhoni lost his cool for first time in 20 years, recalls Kuldeep

Kuldeep Yadav was mortally scared that day and he had every reason to be. After all, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, by his own admission, had lost his cool for the first time in 20 years. And it was the left-arm chinaman, who got a verbal lashing fr...

In a coronavirus world, Biden seeks ways to close money gap with Trump

Joe Biden is starting to get the help he needs to compete with President Donald Trumps massive election war chest, although the Democrat has a huge shortfall to make up in the coming months.Former Barack Obama staffers are planning to raise...

Doping-Russian coach gets four-year ban for trying to bribe official

Russian track and field coach Andrei Eremenko has been banned for four years after attempting to bribe a dope tester in 2017, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said in a statement. The coach had initially been cleared by the anti-dopin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020