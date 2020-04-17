Left Menu
New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm LUCKNOW DEL98 UP-LOCKDOWN-HARVEST Not enough labourers, UP farmers pool resources to harvest crop Lucknow: Hit by a shortage of labourers and machines due to the coronavirus lockdown, many Uttar Pradesh farmers are forced to summon relatives to help then harvest the wheat crop standing in the fields. . LUCKNOW DES4 UP-VIRUS-INVESTMENT UP to woo industry disenchanted with China Lucknow: Accepting the coronavirus pandemic as not just a challenge but also a big opportunity for the economy, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to offer a special package to investors "disenchanted" with China and eager to shift base to other countries, a senior official said Friday. .

DEHRADUN DES6 UKD-LOCKDOWN-KEDARNATH Efforts on to bring back Kedarnath-Badrinath chief priests for temple opening Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has initiated efforts to bring the rawals (chief priests) of Kedarnath and Badrinath stuck outside the state due to the lockdown to preside over the opening of the Himalayan temples. . NEW DELHI DEL89 LOCKDOWN-DL-MAGICIAN Motivation through magic: Magician performs at shelter homes for stranded migrants in Delhi New Delhi: With his shows cancelled due to the lockdown, magician Raj Kumar is playing "corona warrior" by displaying his tricks at several shelter homes in Delhi to keep the stranded migrants and other occupants motivated and entertained during the period. .

CHANDIGARH DES7 PB-VIRUS-IIT-WARDBOT IIT Ropar designs 'WardBot' to deliver food, medicines to COVID-19 patients Chandigarh: A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar in Punjab's Rupnagar district has come up with a design of an autonomous 'WardBot' which can deliver medicines and food to COVID-19 patients in isolation wards without human intervention. . JAIPUR DEL91 RJ-OFFICER-TRANSFER Woman IAS officer transferred for 'highhandedness' for enforcing lockdown Jaipur: A woman IAS officer was transferred after a former Congress MLA accused her of high-handedness in dealing with public in Rajasthan‘s Chittorgarh district to enforce lockdown. .

JAIPUR DES11 RJ-VIRUS-LD CASES Coronavirus positive man dies in Rajasthan, 62 fresh virus cases in state Jaipur: A 56-year-old man suffering from coronavirus died in Rajasthan, where 62 fresh cases were reported on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 1,193 in the state, officials said. . CHANDIGARH DEL94 HR-VIRUS-CASES Coronavirus cases rise to 221 in Haryana Chandigarh: Coronavirus cases in Haryana rose to 221 on Friday, with Nuh and Panchkula districts reporting fresh cases. .

IN THE PIPELINE: Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reports 41 fresh coronavirus cases.. .

