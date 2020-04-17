Doubling rate of COVID-19 cases now stands at 6.2 days: Health Ministry

Before the lockdown, doubling rate of COVID-19 cases was about three days, but according to the data of past 7 days, the doubling rate of cases now stands at 6.2 days, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, here on Friday. "Before the lockdown, doubling rate of COVID-19 cases was about three days but according to the data of past 7 days, the doubling rate of cases now stands at 6.2 days," Aggarwal said during the daily briefing on COVID-19.

Aggarwal said that the doubling rate in 19 States and Union Territories are even lower than the average doubling rate. "The doubling rate is lower than the national average in 19 States and UTs -- Kerala, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Puducherry, Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Assam, Tripura, etc. We are intensifying our efforts to reduce this doubling rate," he said.

Aggarwal informed that 13.6 per cent of the people have recovered from COVID-19. "A total of 1,749 people have been cured, which is equal to 13.6 per cent of the cases. With 1,007 fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country has reached 13,387. A total of 23 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours," added Aggarwal. (ANI)

