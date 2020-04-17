Left Menu
14 Jamaat meet participants arrested after completion of their quarantine term: SP

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 17-04-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 17:26 IST
As many as 14 Tablighi Jamaat meet participants, including 11 Bangladeshis, were arrested after the completion of their quarantine period on Friday. The Jamaatis were arrested after the completion of their quarantine period and sent to a temporary jail set up here for them, said Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh. They were earlier picked up on March 31 from a private guest house in Kazipur locality under City Kotwali police station and their samples were sent for testing , Bhadohi Chief Medical Officer Lakshmi Singh said.

Dr Singh said after receiving their reports, which were negative, they were sent on 14-days quarantine which ended on April 15. District magistrate Rajendra Prasad said their passports have been confiscated.

Besides 11 Bangladeshis, these Jamaatis include one from Assam native and two from West Bengal, said the SP, adding they all had arrived here from Delhi on March 4. Cases were also lodged against seven others, including the guest house owner, who had helped them live in hiding here, the SP added.

