Health camp organised for horses in Palghar on April 20

A health camp will be organisedfor horses in Shirgaon in Palghar district on April 20, asenior state Animal Husbandry department official said onFriday amid reports that five horses had died of starvationover the past few days

District Deputy Commissioner (Animal Husbandry) DrPrashant Kamble said the camp will be organised by the RapidAction Force

"The five horses had died since March 23 due to age-related issues. The health camp will take care of issuesfacing horses in Shirgaon," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.