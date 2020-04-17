Left Menu
Odisha issues health advisory for people working from home

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:07 IST
As a large number of people are working from home during the lockdown period which will continue till May 3, the Odisha government on Friday issued a health advisory on the dos and donts for them. Asking people to maintain an active lifestyle while staying indoors, the Department of Health and Family Welfare advised them not to sit on a bed or sofa while working on a computer.

"Make sure that your back gets enough support," the advisory said. It also asked people to take a break in every 40 minutes and walk at least for 30 minutes every day.

"Avoid looking down on the screen of laptop/computer," the advisory said. The health department also appealed to the people to stay connected with each other through social media but stay away from fake news in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

On the psychological point of view, the health department suggested that people should accept the prevailing situation and not to be in denial mode. "Be brave, be hopeful, rely and respect the system," it said.

Asking people not to go for intoxicants to get false consolation, the health department forbade them to hate or suspect the family of a COVID-19 patient or to treat health workers with suspicion. "Read, do yoga, work and give yourself some me-time, take rest and do physical work," the advisory said.

