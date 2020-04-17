Left Menu
Development News Edition

Postal dept delivers over 100 tonnes medicines, other supplies during lockdown:Home ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:19 IST
Postal dept delivers over 100 tonnes medicines, other supplies during lockdown:Home ministry

The Postal Department has delivered over 100 tonnes medicines and other medical supplies across the country using freight flights and mail vans during the coronavirus lockdown, the Union home ministry said on Friday. Addressing a press conference on COVID-19, home ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salia Srivastava said over two lakh postmen and gramin dak sevaks are ensuring payments to beneficiaries of various government schemes through India Post Payment Bank using Aadhaar-based payments.

She said over 100 tonnes medicines, testing kits and ventilators have been delivered to hospitals and other consumers by the Indian Postal Department during the lockdown. The country is under a lockdown since March 25 due to coronavirus spread. The lockdown has now been extended till May 3. "The department has made special efforts to deliver interstate and intrastate mails during the period. It is committed to ensure door step delivery of pensions and other social benefits provided to people by the government," she said.

"Through this system, hundreds of crores of payments of social security pensions, direct benefit transfers have been made to widows, senior citizens and specially-abled people at their door steps,"  she said. The department in collaboration with district administrations and NGOs have also distributed food items and ration during the lockdown, she said.  Mobile post offices are functioning across the country, providing basic postal and financial services, she said.

Srivastava said states and Union territories are making efforts to ensure that the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus is successful. Banks and markets need extra attention for which they are making all efforts, she said.  The home ministry on Thursday exempted collection, cutting and processing of minor forest produce and non-wood forest produce from the lockdown.

Farming, harvesting, packaging, processing sales and marketing of bamboo, coconut, supari, coco and spices has also been exempted. The ministry has allowed Cooperative Credit Societies and Non Banking Financial Companies to operate with minimum staff, she said, adding that construction works in rural areas pertaining to water supply, electricity and telecom projects will continue during the lockdown.  The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose by 1,007 and 23 deaths were reported in 24 hours, taking the tally of total infections to 13,387 and fatalities to 437, a health ministry official said, adding that 1,749 people have been cured of the infection so far.

PTI ABS DPB DPB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Why Wentworth Season 8 is a must-watch series, Know on its airing in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

South Asia coronavirus cases hit 22,000 as Maldives locks down capital

The number of people infected with the coronavirus crossed 22,000 in densely populated South Asia on Friday driven by a rise in cases in India as the tiny Indian Ocean island nation of Maldives locked down its capital.Health officials have ...

UK virus death toll rises by 847 to 14,576: health ministry,

UK virus death toll rises by 847 to 14,576 health ministry,...

Just wasn't available at that time: Hugh Jackman on turning down 'Cats'

Hugh Jackman, who played Jean Valjean in Tom Hoopers Les Miserables, said he did not reunite with the director on his much-derided musical Cats because of his busy scheduled. The Australian actor, in an interview with the Daily Beast, confi...

Now, Jio subscribers can recharge others' accounts, earn commission

Reliance Jio has introduced a new system to enable its subscribers to recharge the account of any customer on its network through a mobile app and also earn around 4 per cent commission. The development comes at a time when many people a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020