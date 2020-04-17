Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police receives 912 calls on its helpline regarding lockdown in 24 hrs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:37 IST
Delhi Police receives 912 calls on its helpline regarding lockdown in 24 hrs

The Delhi Police received over 900 calls on its 24x7 helpline number from 2 pm on Thursday and the same time on Friday, seeking assistance on issues faced during the lockdown, officials said

A total of 22,764 calls were received by the police on its helpline (011-23469526) till Friday, they said. Police received 912 calls from Thursday 2 pm to Friday 2 pm. Out of the 912, fifty-six calls were related to areas outside Delhi, which were referred to the respective state helpline numbers. Fifteen calls were related to no food or no money, which were forwarded to NGOs. Twenty-one calls were related to medical issues, police said. A total of 646 calls were related to movement passes and were advised to apply online on the website of Delhi Police. The helpline also received calls related to other issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Why Wentworth Season 8 is a must-watch series, Know on its airing in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank says no 'free ride' for commercial creditors on debt relief

Commercial creditors need to support debt relief for the poorest countries and cannot just free ride on a suspension in debt payments by official bilateral creditors, World Bank President David Malpass told the Banks Development Committee o...

South Asia coronavirus cases hit 22,000 as Maldives locks down capital

The number of people infected with the coronavirus crossed 22,000 in densely populated South Asia on Friday driven by a rise in cases in India as the tiny Indian Ocean island nation of Maldives locked down its capital.Health officials have ...

UK virus death toll rises by 847 to 14,576: health ministry,

UK virus death toll rises by 847 to 14,576 health ministry,...

Just wasn't available at that time: Hugh Jackman on turning down 'Cats'

Hugh Jackman, who played Jean Valjean in Tom Hoopers Les Miserables, said he did not reunite with the director on his much-derided musical Cats because of his busy scheduled. The Australian actor, in an interview with the Daily Beast, confi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020