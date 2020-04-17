NHPC conducts e-reverse auction for 2000 MW grid solar PV project

NHPC, a CPSU under Union Ministry of Power successfully conducted the e-reverse Auction(ERA) on 16.04.2020 for the 2000 MW Grid Connected Solar PV Project to be set up anywhere in India. The auction was held in presence of Shri A.K Singh, CMD, NHPC and Shri Y.K. Chaubey, Director (Technical). The E-RA was conducted amongst 7 bidders with an aggregate capacity of 3140 MW.

Against the total allocated capacity of 2000 MW, the lowest e-RA tariff of Rs 2.55/unit to Rs 2.56/ unit was achieved against the initially quoted tariff of Rs 2.71/ unit to Rs 2.78/ unit. Inspite of complete lockdown in India due to Covid – 19, NHPC successfully completed the E-Reverse Auction.

(With Inputs from PIB)

