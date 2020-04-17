Speeding truck crashes into barricade, injures policeman in southwest Delhi's Sunlight colony

A 40-year-old truck driver was arrested after his speeding vehicle crashed into a barricade in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony area, injuring a policeman, officials said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Danish, a resident of Dhouj village in Faridabad district, they said. The incident took place on Thursday when Sub-Inspector Prakash Chand of Lajpat Nagar traffic circle along with his staff were on duty at Maharani Bagh picket, police said. At about 9.30 PM, a truck bearing Haryana registration number was spotted driving in a rash manner. The vehicle hit the barricade and fled the spot, police said

Chand was injured in the accident. He was initially given first aid at Jeevan Hospital and later shifted to the AIIMS Trauma centre, said RP Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast). A constable patrolling on motorcycle later chased the truck and seized the vehicle. Although the driver managed to escape initially but was later arrested, the DCP said. A case has been registered against the truck driver at Sunlight Colony police station, he added.

