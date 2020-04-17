Left Menu
Muslim men appeal to allow prayers through loudspeakers from Jama Masjid to open Roza at home

A Muslim man from the Jama Masjid area in the national capital has appealed authorities to allow prayers from loudspeakers at the mosque so that people can open Roza at their homes during the holy month of Ramadan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:22 IST
Mohammad Irdas, a local from Jama Masjid area, speaking to ANI on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A Muslim man from the Jama Masjid area in the national capital has appealed authorities to allow prayers from loudspeakers at the mosque so that people can open Roza at their homes during the holy month of Ramadan. This comes as the Central government recently extended the lockdown, which was earlier scheduled to end on April 14, till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Following the decision, state waqf boards have issued advisories for people to offer their prayers at home during this time. The holy month of Ramadan will start on April 24. "It will be difficult to observe Ramadan at home. There will be no festive feeling this year. The government should give a little relaxation during Ramadan. At least there should be prayer (Azaa) from the Jama Masjid by Shahi Imam so that we can listen to it from home and open our Roza," Mohammad Irdas, a local from Jama Masjid area, told ANI here.

Mohammad Zeeshan, a ration seller said the market has been affected due to the lockdown. "There used to be a number of tourists in the area all the time but now it's all quiet. There is no festive feeling. Usually, Ramadan is celebrated in full swing. But instead, sales have gone down due to the lockdown this year," Zeeshan said.

Another local, Raese, said that "there is no meaning in celebrating Ramadan or Eid if there is no food in the house. The government should do something for poor people." Muslim cleric Mufti Mukrram urged people to pray at home during Ramadan and said, "We should stay at home and practice social distancing to keep ourselves as well as others safe. If we fast and pray at home, we will have no problem."

Another local from Old Delhi, Mohammad Shakir said, "We have not made any preparations. It all depends on the almighty how we observe Roza for the entire month. We have waited for 11 months for Ramadan but now the situation has changed. We will make do with whatever we have." (ANI)

