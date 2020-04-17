Left Menu
Number of containment zones in Delhi reaches 66

The number of containment zones in the national capital reached 66 on Friday including one in Sangam Vihar where four family members tested positive for the coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:32 IST
Delhi has so far reported 1,640 positive cases of the coronavirus.. Image Credit: ANI

The number of containment zones in the national capital reached 66 on Friday including one in Sangam Vihar where four family members tested positive for the coronavirus. The six new containment zones are -- Gali No. 26 and 26 B, H.No. 2056 to 2092 and Gali No. 27 and 27 B, H.No. 2063 to 2083, Tughlakabad Extension; the entire effected area around H.No. 859/20, L--II, Sangam Vihar; in and around the area of C-105, Hari Nagar; in and around the area of B-333, Hari Nagar; in and around the area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No. 2, Nangloi; in and around the area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar.

A house in Delhi's L-II, Sangam Vihar, was contained today after four members of a family tested positive of COVID-19. The office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Saket, issued the containment order today in this regard station.

"An outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported at H.No-859/20, L-II, Sangam Vihar, New Delhi, and as per the expert medical opinion, for the public interest and public safety and to prevent the community spread of COVID-19, the entire affected area around H.No. 859/20, L-II and the places that they have visited need to be contained and blocked. I, Ankita Mishra, SDM (Saket)/Incident Commander based upon the medical opinion of expert hereby order for containment of the entire affected area around H.No-859/20, L-II, Sangam Vihar, New Delhi; Shani Bazar Road, Gali No. 19, 20, 21, 26 of L-1st Block, Gali No. 20,25,26,27 of L-II Block Sangam Vihar; and the entire affected area around H.No. 860 Bandh Road, Devli from immediate effect until May 3, 2020," reads the containment order.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India reached 13,835 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Delhi has so far reported 1,640 positive cases of the coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

