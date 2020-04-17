CREDAI western UP unit to provide 1.5 lakh meals to needy in Gautam Buddh Nagar amid lockdown

Real estate body CREDAI's western Uttar Pradesh unit has partnered with the Noida Authority to scale up its food distribution arrangement to provide 1.5 lakh more meals to people stranded due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The regional chapter of CREDAI, the apex body of private real estate developers associations, claimed it has already distributed one lakh meals in Noida and Greater Noida as part of its initiative that started with the lockdown on March 25.

The Noida Authority has suggested the CREDAI chapter to add more locations, to ensure that the food support is fairly accessible to the needy, it said. The Authority also emphasized adherence to the social distancing and other precautionary norms against coronavirus during the food distribution process.

"This is a national calamity and it is our moral duty to stand with the nation. The real estate community of the region will continue its efforts until the end of the lockdown period. "So far, we have served around one lakh needy people in the region. With the help of Noida authority, we are expanding to cover additional 1.5 lakh people with this distribution," CREDAI-Western UP President Prashant Tiwari said. So far, 92 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected across Noida and Greater Noida in western UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, one of the worst-hit districts in the state, according to official figures. However, 33 of the 92 patients – 35 per cent – have been cured of the disease and discharged from hospital till Friday, the official figures stated.

