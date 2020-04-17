Left Menu
UP CM directs that food be provided to every needy person in state: officials

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-04-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday instructed officials to ensure that food and ration is distributed to every hungry person in the state, a state government spokesperson said. "CM Adityanath has directed to make proper arrangements for shelter homes and quality food in community kitchens," the official said.

The chief minister, while holding a review meeting on the coronavirus and lockdown situations, instructed that the second phase of the lockdown is to be strictly followed, the spokesperson said. The CM appealed to the people to follow the lockdown strictly and seriously, he said, adding that Adityanath also directed officials to ensure availability of PPE kits and N95 masks in all hospitals across the state.

The spokesperson claimed that in comparison with other states, Uttar Pradesh has "made a record" in distribution of food grains in the country. In the first phase, 7,45,618 metric tonnes of food grains were distributed to 14 crore people on 3,23,87,640 ration cards, he said.

In the second phase, distribution work started from April 15 under the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana under which 3,38,000 metric tonnes of rice was distributed to 1,78,00,000 ration card holders, he said.  "Total cardholders under this scheme are 3,55,00,000, which means till 1 pm on April 17, 44.7 percent of people have been benefited through the food and ration distribution system. This distribution is also a record in the country," the spokesperson said. The chief minister asked the senior officers to supervise and inspect every hotspot in every district, he said.

"The CM has issued instructions that every house in the hotspot area must be sanitized. Doorstep deliveries should be strictly monitored. There should be no shortage of ration, milk, vegetables, fruits and medicines," he said. So far, 179 hotspot areas have been identified under different police station areas of 15 districts. There are 1,81,000 houses and 11 lakh people in these hotspot areas, as per officials.

Apart from these hotspots, district magistrates too have identified hotspots in their respective areas. So, another 93 hotspot areas have been identified in 25 districts. There are over 12,88,000 people in these hotspots, the spokesperson added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

