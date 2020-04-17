Left Menu
Tribal leader and former Odisha minister Saharai Oram dies at 78

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-04-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:57 IST
Veteran tribal leader and former Odisha Minister Saharai Oram died at Barbil in Keonjhar district on Friday following a prolonged illness. He was 78.

The five-time MLA, who was suffering from age-related ailments for a long time, breathed his last at his residence, family sources said. He is survived by wife and two sons.

A host of leaders, including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, condoled the demise of Oram who was considered as a close associate of the legendary Biju Patnaik. Expressing grief, the chief minister said, Saharai Oram was a long associate of Biju babu and had contributed immensely for the development and welfare of tribal people.

Known for his contribution towards the uplift of the tribals and downtrodden, Oram was first elected to the Odisha Assembly from Champua constituency in 1971 as an Utkal Congress candidate. In 1977, he was elected from the same constituency as a Janata Party candidate, in 1980 as Janata-S candidate, 1990 as Janata Dal candidate and in 2000 as an Independent.

Popular for his versatility, Oram not only worked for the welfare of the poor, orphans and destitute but also contributed towards promoting tribal and folk culture. Taking a keen interest in sports activities, the tribal leader played a significant role in the construction of several mini-stadia in the Champua area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

