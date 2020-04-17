COVID-19 lockdown: Punjab govt providing assistance on various helplines

Punjab government has launched various toll-free helpline numbers to assist people during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Friday. State head of the COVID-19 Control Room, Rahul Tiwari, said dedicated helplines, including 112 for lodging any law and order issue and 104 for medical needs, have been launched.

The helplines will also provide counselling and de-stressing advice to people during these critical times, he said. Besides, general helpline number 1905 has been made functional on which people can get necessary information about supply and availability of items of daily use, Tiwari said.

He said a separate number 108 has also been launched on which ambulance service can be requested. Earlier, the Punjab government had launched a special helpline number (1800 180 4104) for citizens to connect with a network of senior doctors over tele-conference, Tiwari said.

All state departments are operating in a cohesive manner and fully prepared to meet any challenge, he said..

