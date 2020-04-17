Collection, harvesting, processing of forest produce exempted from lockdown: MHA

The collection, harvesting, and processing of forest produce and non-timber forest produce by Scheduled Tribes (STs) and other forest dwellers have been exempted from the lockdown, said Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, here on Friday. "The MHA has ordered under the Disaster Management Act that collection, harvesting, and processing of forest produce and non-timber forest produce by Scheduled Tribes (STs) and other forest dwellers in forest areas will be exempted from the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus," said Srivastav.

Srivastav said the India Post has transported more than 100 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment to hospitals and other institutions. "India Post is ensuring the people receive pension payments and other essential welfare payments from the government. Hundreds of crore of benefits are being provided at door-step of beneficiaries, through India Post Payment banks," she added

With 1,076 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 32 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 13,835, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

