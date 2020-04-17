One more tests COVID-19 positive in Kerala
One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 138 in the State.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:20 IST
One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 138 in the State.
According to the Health Department, a total of 255 individuals have been cured of novel coronavirus and have been discharged from the hospital, whereas three individuals have succumbed to the virus.
With 1,076 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 32 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 13,835, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
