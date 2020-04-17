Left Menu
Respect paid to Biju Patnaik in conformity with lockdown norms

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:30 IST
Respect paid to Biju Patnaik in conformity with lockdown norms

Workers and supporters of Odisha's ruling BJD on Friday paid homage to former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik from within the confines of their homes on his 23rd death anniversary which was observed during the lockdown. The ruling party leaders, workers and supporters paid homage to the departed leader, after whom the party has been named, in their respective houses and many of them posted message on the social media platforms.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik had asked party leaders, workers, office-bearers and well wishers not to step out of their homes while observing the occasion. However, he had advised that the social responsibility programme "Jiban Bindu" (blood donation) which has been running since long by the party should continue.

The BJD supremo and son of the veteran leader in his twitter post said,Biju Babu had always been with the people of the state. His mantra of service towards the welfare of people has been inspiring us to work for the greater good of people. Biju Patnaik, one of the most popular leaders in the state, had died on April 17, 1997. He served twice as the chief minister of Odisha.

He started the Kalinga Prize, which the UNESCO has been conferring for popularization of science..

