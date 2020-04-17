Left Menu
Arunachal Pradesh releases Rs 53.26 as stipend, scholarship to students

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:59 IST
The Arunachal Pradesh government on Friday released an amount of Rs 53.26 crore as stipend and scholarship for a total of 38,594 students, amid the financial woes being faced by them in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the state government has decided to release the first installment of Post Matric Scholarship (PMS) and the entire assistance under the state stipend scheme to the students.

To mitigate the hardships and financial woes being faced by the students due to lockdown, the Arunachal Pradesh government is releasing scholarship and stipend amounting to Rs 53.26 crores for 38,594 students of the state, Khandu said. The first installment of PMS, amounting to Rs 23.50 crore, has been released for 20,500 students who would get an amount of Rs 11,500 each, official sources said.

An amount of Rs 29.76 crore was also released as state stipend for 18,094 students who would get Rs 16,400 each, they said..

