Guj tally of COVID-19 patients reaches 1099 with 170 new cases

The number of COVID-19patients in Gujarat went up to 1,099 on Friday with theaddition of 170 cases in the last 24 hours, a health officialsaid

Of the 170 new patients, the highest number of 77 were from Ahmedabad, followed by 52 in Surat, 14 in Vadodara,eight in Bharuch, five in Narmada and three in Banaskanthadistrict, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi

Other districts, where cases have emerged includeBotad (3), Panchmahal (2) and one each in Anand, Chhotaudepur,Dahod, Kheda and Mahisagar, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.