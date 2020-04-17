One lakh MT of foodgrains sent from Punjab to other states: Minister

One lakh metric tonnes of wheat and rice has been dispatched from Punjab to different states through 40 special trains, State Food Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said on Friday, amid a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The minister said a total 78,000 MT of rice and 22,000 MT of wheat was dispatched in a single day. In an official release, he said labourers, who were involved in loading the rice and wheat, were provided masks and their hands were also sanitised

Ashu said it was also ensured that labourers maintain social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

