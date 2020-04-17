Mamata visits fair price shop in city, takes stock of food grain distribution

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday made a surprise visit to a fair price shop in the city to inquire about food grain distribution to ration card holders. The CM, after her review meeting, turned up at the shop in Bhawanipore, where she directed the owner to pack 5-kg monthly quota of rice and pulses in advance for handing them out to the beneficiaries as and when they arrive.

This practice would cut down on the waiting time outside the outlets, she noted. Banerjee also asked the shop owner to employ more people, especially those involved in 100-day government projects, if needed, for doling out the foodgrain packets.

Later, she distributed masks among a group of women standing nearby, and others in the adjacent alley. "Please cover your mouth and nose with masks, or even with a piece of clean cloth. Don't leave your face unguarded," she was heard telling people.

Earlier, too, Banerjee had visited several market places in Kolkata and drew marked circles on the road, demonstrating how to maintain social distance while buying groceries and vegetables.PTI SUS RMS RMS.

