Lockdown: MSRTC plans 50 more buses for Mantralaya from Apr 21

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has planned to operate 50 more buses to and from Mantralaya to ferry government and essential services staff from April 21, as per an internal communication of the state undertaking. These services to Mantralaya will be operated from Panvel, Dombivali, Kalyan, Vasai, Palghar, Ambernath, Badlapur, Asangaon among others.

While Mumbai division will operate six services, 22 each will be run by Thane and Palghar divisions of MSRTC, it said. A BEST spokesperson said the civic-run undertaking has also been told to submit a plan to operate extra buses on certain routes connecting Mantralaya.

