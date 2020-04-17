Left Menu
One more COVID-19 patient cured in Chandigarh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:37 IST
A COVID-19 patient was discharged from a hospital here after he was cured of the disease and no fresh case of the novel coronavirus was reported in the city on Friday, an official said. The man was a primary contact of the city's first COVID-19 case and he was discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the official said.

With his discharge, the total number of COVID-19 positive patients cured is now 10, as per a medical bulletin. Chandigarh, which was declared a coronavirus hotspot, has reported a total of 21 cases so far.

The bulletin said a total of 358 samples were taken for testing and of these, 335 came negative, while report of one case is awaited, as per the medical bulletin. Chandigarh administrator V P Singh Badnore expressed happiness over the discharge of one more patient and the drop in the number of active cases to 11 now in the city.

Director General of Police Sanjay Beniwal said the curfew is being implemented strictly in Chandigarh.  Special vigil is being maintained at inter-state borders to restrict entry from outside, he said in a release.  He also said once constable has been suspended for going out of Chandigarh during his leave without authorisation. He has also been quarantined as per the protocol. Principal Secretary (Home) Arun Kumar Gupta said the central government has dispatched Rapid Testing Kits, which would be utilised in consultation with a medical team.  He also said a SRL laboratory has now been authorised to collect COVID-19 samples for testing at subsidised rates of Rs 4,500 per patient.  Citizens can take advantage of this facility, Gupta said.  PTI CHS VSD http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

