Mandi official tests positive for COVID-19 in Ludhiana

A senior mandi official in Ludhiana tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. According to the authorities, he was in contact with the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP ) Anil Kohli who had earlier tested positive for the virus.

"A senior Mandi Official, who was in contact with the ACP, while he was posted in Sabzi Mandi, has tested positive. The ACP continues to be on a ventilator in the SPS hospital" tweeted KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary of Punjab. Earlier, the State Government decided to go for plasma therapy of the ACP, after getting permission from his family.

Meanwhile, the total positive cases of coronavirus in Punjab climbed to 211 after 14 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday. "14 people have tested positive in Punjab today. A total of 211 people have tested positive so far in the state including 30 cured cases," said State Health Ministry. (ANI)

