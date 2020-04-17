Need to focus on direct transfer of welfare scheme benefits to migrant workers: PHDCCI chief economist

Chief Economist of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) PP Sharma on Friday said that for migrant workers, the Centre must focus on direct transfer of benefits of social welfare schemes in the wake of the national lockdown. "For migrant workers, I think the Central government should more and more focus on the direct transfer of social welfare schemes' benefits," Sharma told ANI.

"With the enhancement of MANREGA wages, workers can be invited to work these days because there are lots of projects in rural areas, which can be fulfilled with the help of migrant workers," he said. Sharma also said the Centre must provide assistance to traders and industry as they would not be able to provide a salary to workers for a long time.

"We also need to adopt a calibrated approach back to work. There are a lot of districts where coronavirus has not been reported. Those districts can start works with 50 per cent of workforces," he said. With regards to the growth trajectory of the Indian economy, he said that the economy needs to face the desalinisation. "We will have a 2 per cent growth this year. After one year, we will have more than 7 per cent growth," he said. Sharma also sought stimulus package for the economy. (ANI)

