Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over a dozen people arrested for defying lockdown: Noida police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-04-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 23:31 IST
Over a dozen people arrested for defying lockdown: Noida police

Over a dozen people were arrested while 70 vehicle owners penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday for allegedly defying COVID-19 lockdown orders, police said. Gautam Buddh Nagar is among the 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh where coronavirus hotspots have been completely sealed off, while restrictions under CrPC's section 144 are also in place due to the pandemic.

"Nine FIRs were registered on Friday for lockdown violations and 14 people arrested. A total of 459 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 70 of them, while one other was impounded," the police said in a statement. The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) over violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more persons, they said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has already extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 3, covering the duration of the country-wide lockdown as announced by the central government. All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions, will remain banned till May 3 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials said.

According to official police figures, around 2,473 people have been arrested for violating lockdown restrictions since March 25 in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Over three dozen localities have been completely sealed off across Noida and Greater Noida due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and so far 92 positive cases of coronavirus recorded in the district, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia will suspend grain exports for 6 weeks if its quota runs out in mid-May

Russia, the worlds biggest wheat exporter, will suspend grain exports until July 1 once its export quota is exhausted, which is currently expected to happen in mid-May, its deputy agriculture minister Oksana Lut said on Friday.Russia last f...

Bulgaria's Roma fear coronavirus lockdowns leave them with no means to live

Scores of Roma people protested in Bulgarias capital Sofia on Friday over feared job losses due to a stricter application of a coronavirus lockdown in their main neighbourhoods in efforts to halt the spread of the viral pandemic. Since Thur...

Brazil's Bolsonaro wants borders reopened, says worth risk

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday called for the reopening of the countrys borders, as he pushes to restart South Americas largest economy, but conceded he may be blamed if the new coronavirus outbreak worsens as a result. Bolson...

Esports-Change has to be a part of the game, says Veloce CEO

Esports moved fast to fill the space when the coronavirus pandemic brought motor racing to a standstill but the novelty of watching real-life drivers compete in the virtual world may be wearing off.Formula One and IndyCar drivers can be fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020