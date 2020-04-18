Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 pandemic: J-K chief secretary asks officials to ramp-up sampling capacity

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-04-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 00:22 IST
COVID-19 pandemic: J-K chief secretary asks officials to ramp-up sampling capacity

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subhramanyam on Friday asked the deputy commissioners to ramp-up the sampling capacity so that COVID-19 cases are tested immediately. All the contacts traced so far and other high-risk cases should be tested quickly to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the union territory, he said.

The chief secretary was interacting with the deputy commissioners and the field functionaries of the health department. ”We have already enhanced our testing capacity and are able to get the testing of good number of samples done both inside and outside Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

However, to match the gap of testing and sampling, “we need to push our field functionaries to prioritize the sample collection exercise,” the chief secretary said. “Delay in sample collection especially of high value cases which are already traced and other cases of high risk may pose threat to others,” he said.

The chief secretary directed the divisional commissioners and directors of Health Services to take personal responsibility of ensuring that sampling is done with a sense of urgency. Reiterating the need to enhance isolation and quarantine facilities in all the districts, he directed officials to develop Covid Wellness Centres by utilizing available infrastructure in the districts.

The chief secretary asked Jammu and Srinagar districts to create such a facility of 5,000 beds and said all other districts should be ready with such centres of 1,000 beds. Besides, he also ordered the deputy commissioners to ensure that the government orders and guidelines are enforced properly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains on Boeing news, Trump's reopening plan

U.S. stocks rose on Friday, helped by a surge in Boeing shares, President Donald Trumps plan to reopen the economy and hopes of a potential drug by Gilead to treat COVID-19.Shares of the U.S. planemaker soared on plans to restart commercial...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally as investors take heart on U.S. economic reopening plan

Global stocks rallied on Friday on President Donald Trumps plans to revive the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy and hopes of a potential drug to treat COVID-19, while the dollar fell amid investors growing risk-on sentiment. The bulls charged a...

Action will be taken against hospitals if they turn away patients: Vardhan

Action would be taken against healthcare personnel if any patient needing immediate attention is turned away from hospitals without treatment, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday. He made the remarks while chairing a video co...

Russia will suspend grain exports for 6 weeks if its quota runs out in mid-May

Russia, the worlds biggest wheat exporter, will suspend grain exports until July 1 once its export quota is exhausted, which is currently expected to happen in mid-May, its deputy agriculture minister Oksana Lut said on Friday.Russia last f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020