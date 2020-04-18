Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan reports 2 more deaths of coronavirus, total 19

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-04-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 10:02 IST
Rajasthan reports 2 more deaths of coronavirus, total 19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two more people died of coronavirus during treatment at a state-run hospital in Jaipur, pushing the death toll due to the virus in Rajasthan to 19 on Saturday, an official said. Also, the total number of cases in the state has risen to 1,270 after 41 more tested positive for COVID-19.

"Two deaths have been reported in Jaipur. Both the patients had additional health problems. As many as 41 new cases have come up today, including 27 in Bharatpur," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. Officials said the two deaths were of a 76-year-old resident of Subhash Nagar and a 47-year-old from Shastri Nagar in Jaipur. They suffered from chronic kidney disease and acute diabetes, respectively.

Of the 41 fresh cases, 27 are in Bharatpur, five in Kota, two each in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Ajmer and one each in Banswara, Nagaur, and Jaisalmer. Singh said 93 people have been discharged after treatment by Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan include two Italian citizens, 60 people who were brought from Iran and sent to army health centers in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. The maximum nine deaths have been reported from Jaipur with an overall 496 cases. The entire state is under lockdown from March 22 and a massive survey and screening are underway to trace the people carrying the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Senators urge anti-bias police training over mask fears

Democratic lawmakers want police departments to be vigilant about any racially biased policing during the coronavirus pandemic, as people in communities of color express fears of being profiled while wearing masks or other face coverings in...

Woman in Ranchi tests COVID-19 positive after giving birth to baby

A woman, who had delivered a baby earlier this week at Sadar Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A woman who had delivered a baby two days ago at Sadar Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. The infant has been admi...

Top drug regulator to ensure no shortage of essential, critical drugs amid COVID-19: Health ministry

By Priyanka Sharma Warning against stockpiling of medicines and creating supply chain shortages, the Union health ministry has directed the countrys top drug regulator to ensure there is no shortage of essential and critical drugs pertainin...

Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nations total to 2,733 cases, a senior official said on Saturday. Eleven of the new cases were in Bangkok and had a history of going to public areas, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020