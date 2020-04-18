Uttarakhand: Scientist gives demo of handwashing machine to CM

Left Menu
A demonstration of a mechanised machine to wash hands was given to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 18-04-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 10:36 IST
Scientist gives demo of handwashing machine to CM in Uttarakhand. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A demonstration of a mechanised machine to wash hands was given to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here. The demonstration was done on Friday by scientist Shabir Ahmed, who said the machine can prove useful in the fight against COVID-19.

To operate the machine, people need not touch the soap or the water tap with hands, they can control the machine using their feet. Two pedals attached to the machine allow access to soap and water in required quantities. The average cost of the machine is around Rs. 9,500.

The chief minister said the machine will be effective for use at public places and it will help in containing the further spread of COVID-19. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases so far in Uttarakhand is 40. Till now, nine people have either been cured or discharged in the state. (ANI)

