With 176 new coronavirus cases, Gujarat COVID-19 tally climbs to 1,272

Gujarat reported a total of 176 new cases of novel coronavirus cases in the last 12 hours taking the total COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,272, state health department said on Saturday. Ahmedabad alone reported 143 fresh cases of the virus.

The remaining new cases were reported from Surat (13), Vadodara (13), Rajkot(2), Bhavnagar (2) and one each from Anand, Bharuch and Panchmahal. 7 more people COVID-19 linked deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the toll in Gujarat climbed to 48. A total of 88 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals in the state. (ANI)

