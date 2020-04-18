Left Menu
Women lead lockdown vigil in UP's Bahraich

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 18-04-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 12:41 IST
Women in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh have taken a lead over the administration in enforcing the lockdown, putting up barriers and notices to urge residents to take precautions against coronavirus. They have made rosters to deploy the "manpower" in Akbarpura to ensure social distancing is practised strictly.

There are four entry points to the area but three of them have been closed. The fourth has been barricaded and entry is restricted.

"We are trying to set an example by successfully enforcing lockdown in our locality. The temples and mosques in our locality are closed, people are offering prayers from their homes," former corporator Faibina Afsar said. In times like these, the coming together of women is a great symbol of unity against a deadly virus.

Alia Zehra, Sushila Devi, Sarojini, Laado, Khusboo, Simran, Rabia, Shahjahan, Razia and Mumtaz have been put on barrier duty, ensuring no outsider enters the area. A strict vigil has to be maintained and everyone must practise social distancing, they said.

"Residents are strictly following social distancing. Police officials' visit give us of a feeling of security but they do not have to work hard to enforce social distancing here," said Dr Ghazala, a resident and spokesperson of Kisan Post Graduate College, Bahraich. Corporator Afsar Ali said the women work in two-hour shifts during the day and the men takeover at night.

At scheduled time, vendors selling essential items such as vegetables, fruits, medicines, groceries are allowed entry into the area. Earlier this week, two people linked to the Tablighi Jamaat allegedly tried to escape from a quarantine centre in the district, but they were caught and put back into the centre with a warning to not repeat their act.

