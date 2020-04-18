Left Menu
2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, active cases rise to 10

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 18-04-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 12:54 IST
Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Saturday, taking the number of active cases in the state to 10, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 11, an official said.

Both the fresh cases are linked to the state's first COVID-19 patient, a doctor who died on Wednesday, Sangma said. "Two more positive cases detected taking the total to 10 active cases in the state. Both are from the house of the first patient, one is his family (member) and the other is a helper in the house," he tweeted.

The 69-year-old doctor had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Of the 10 active cases, eight are his family members and two his domestic helps.

