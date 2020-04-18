3 killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari

Three people were killed in a road accident that took place near Alampuram village in Pentapadu mandal of Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district. K Srinivas Rao, sub-inspector, Pentapadu, told ANI that the van was going from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam on Friday morning. On reaching Alampuram village, the vehicle lost balance and hit a tree.

The vehicle was carrying thionyl chloride in five containers. One of the containers leaked and caught fire. All three persons in the van were burnt alive and died. Rao said that the deceased has been identified as P. Venkatapuram Raju (53), P Phani Kumar (27) and K Johnny (19).

Johnny is from N Kottapalli village in East Godavari district and had gone to Hyderabad to visit his sister and got stuck there due to lockdown. Pentapadu Police have filed a case under 304A of the IPC. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.